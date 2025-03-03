Live
FPIs offload shares worth Rs 34,574 cr in Feb
New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out Rs34,574 crore from the Indian equity markets in February pushing total outflows to Rs1.12 lakh crore in the first two months of 2025 amid rising global trade tensions and concerns over corporate earnings growth."Elevated valuations of Indian equities, alongside concerns about corporate earnings growth, have led to a sustained outflow of FPIs," Vipul Bhowar, Senior Director - Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said.
According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 34,574 crore from Indian equities in February. This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1,12,601 crore in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.