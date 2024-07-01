FPIs turn net buyers in June

New Delhi: After two months of net outflow, foreign investors turned buyers in June, infusing Rs26,565 crore in Indian equities, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets.Looking ahead, attention will gradually shift towards the budget and Q1 FY25 earnings, which could determine the sustainability of FPI flows, Vipul Bhowar, Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said.

According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net infusion of Rs26,565 crore in equities this month. This came following a net outflow of Rs25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India's tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Before that, FPIs made a net investment of Rs35,098 crore in March and Rs1,539 crore in February, while they took out Rs 25,743 crore in January. The net outflow now stood at Rs 3,200 crore in the month, data with the depositories showed.