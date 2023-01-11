Franklin EV embarks on major expansion drive

Hyderabad: Franklin EV, a Hyderabad-based electric scooter manufacturer, has geared up for mega expansion across the country with plans to open 200 showrooms by December 2023.

"Our target is to achieve sales of 3,000 units per month by the end of this year. To reach this target, we have taken up Rs 50-crore expansion drive. Many investors are keen to invest in our company," said Dr Shashidhar Kumar, Founder, Franklin EV. He addressed a media conference here along with co-founders Ranjith Kumar and Naveen Kumar."At present, we are exporting our models to Nepal, Bangladesh and also to Africa. We have plans to enter several other countries. Currently, the company has 54 dealerships in four southern States. We are already in active discussions with 30 people for new franchises," Shashidhar informed.

Franklin EV, which started its sales in 2021, has a widespread presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "At present, we have sales network across 30 cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. There are 14 showrooms in Hyderabad alone. We acquired more than 6,000 customers within two years of starting our sales,"said Naveen Kumar, co-founder, Franklin EV.

The company is selling a revolutionary electric scooter, Koro, which comes equipped with dual batteries and has a range of 200 km on a single charge. While Koro with dual batteries is priced at Rs 1.14 lakh, its variant with single battery comes at Rs 81,450. Koro has evoked huge response from customers.