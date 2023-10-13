Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Freedom launches 10 lt multi-use sunflower oil jar
Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited (GEF India) announced the launch of new reusable 10 litre multi-use jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower oil. The refined sunflower oil is currently available in pack sizes of 200ml, 500ml pouch, one litre pouch, 500 ml Pet bottle, one litre Pet bottle, two litre Pet bottle, five litre HDPE jar, 10 litre multi-use jar, 15 kg tin, 15 litre tin and 15 litre HDPE jar.
The market size for sunflower oil is over 50,000 tonnes in Andhra Pradeshand Telangana. Freedom RefinedSunflower Oil is the market leader in the category with a market share of 36 per cent in Telangana and67.5 per cent in Andhra Pradesh (Nielsen IQ data Q2 2023). On the launch,P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, vice president – Sales and Marketing, GEF India, said: “We are happy to introduce the new reusable 10 litre multi-use jar, to provide a convenient SKU for thepresent-day customer.”