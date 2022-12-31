FreshToHome logs growth in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: FreshToHome, one of the largest fully integrated online e-commerce brands in fresh fish and meat has announced that its e-commerce marketplace and subscription app received over 68 orders per minute and enabled more than 3.6 crore deliveries this year across all product categories. That's three times the population of Bangalore. Among Tier-II cities, Jaipur in the north and Vijayawada in the south emerged as the top cities that ordered the most on the marketplace compared to other Tier-II cities. In Vijayawada the brand saw over 125 per cent growth in two quarters.



Shan Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome, said: "Day after day at FreshToHome we are driven to build solutions that will help our customers make easy, healthy food choices.

For instance, the launch of India's first e-range additives and preservatives-free ready-to-cook products in the frozen meat category in FreshtoHome platform registered 1.9 times growth during the year and emerged as the fastest growing category." He added, "Led by such positive customer feedback, we have expanded our geography spread by 60 per cent in 2022. Such data also affirm that we are in the right direction in building a large customer community that will choose preservative-free and chemical-free meat with every purchase."