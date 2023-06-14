FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), a 106-year-old Trade, Commerce and Industry body and a 41 years old Quality Circle Forum of India inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, late evening in a function held at Federation House in Red Hills.

The two organisations, which are names to reckon with in their respective domains came together to foster collaboration and drive excellence.

On behalf of FTCCI, Mr Anil Agarwal, President and on QCFI, Mr Boddapati Srinivas, Director Finance signed and exchanged documents in the presence of Mr Meela Jayadev, Senior Vice President and Mr Suresh Kumar Singhal, Vice President and officials and dignitaries of the respective offices.

The signing of the MoU is a significant step towards promoting collaboration and driving excellence, said Mr Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI. The only way forward to the future is quality. It ensures higher revenues and productivity for the organisation. Quality helps to reduce waste, costs, and risks. Quality helps to perk up a reputation, and brand value, said

Anil Agarwal added that FTCCI was going to conduct a program "Benchmarking for Quality and Reliability" from 17th to 19th July, which is powered by QCFI as a knowledge partner.

Mr Boddapati Srinivas said that QCFI is a non-profit, non-political, national professional body with the purpose of creating an environment for active involvement and participation in every area of human endeavour. QCFI enlarges the scope to develop the total quality of people and to improve quality of life through the concepts and philosophy of quality as an essential and integral part.

Ms. Khyati Narwane, CEO of FTCCI said, Quality management is not limited to the products or services that are offered. It extends to every aspect of operations, including supply chain management, vendor selection and customer support.

Dr Ankit Bhatnagar, Director of FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre and Mr. C.V. Ramana Senior Faculty of QCFI gave an overview of the future program activities under the collaboration, detailing the initiatives aimed at fostering excellence, knowledge sharing and continuous improvement in the business and industrial sectors.

Mr. Snil Shrivastava, COO of Total Quality Management of QCFI said the MoU signifies a shared commitment to enhancing quality standards, embracing innovation and driving productivity. The collaboration will create a platform for professionals, entrepreneurs and organisations to exchange ideas, share best practices and collectively contribute to the growth and development of the business community in Hyderabad.