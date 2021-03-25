FTCCI signs MoU with Kabul Chamber

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has signed an MoU with Kabul Chamber of Commerce to promote bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan in presence of Muhammad Suleman Kakar, Consul General, Republic of Afghanistan.

This was the maiden visit by Consul General to the FTCCI. On the occasion, FTCCI has invited the Afghanistan government and companies to pro-actively partner with India's ambitious development projects and programs. The partnerships between the countries will help reach new heights in trade and commercial business.

The Afghan consulate is organising a 10-day food festival during April 1-10, 2021, at Trident hotel to set up a platform for the establishment of mutual interest of both India and Afghanistan.

The federation will extend all possible support for the festival and also collaborate for other events in the State. "The business community in the two countries would have to increase interaction to share their experiences in the larger interests of the people of two brotherly nations.

The Chambers of Commerce in the two countries will focus on expansion of trade by holding single country exhibitions and through trade delegations to each other's country," said Muhammad Suleman Kakar.