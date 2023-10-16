FTCCI’s 7-day Business Delegation to Brazil

Hyderabad : The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) led a 12-member 7-day Business Delegation to Sao Paulo, the economic powerhouse of Brazil. The delegation has just returned to the city. Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI who led the delegation on his return expressed satisfaction about the visit and fruitful deliberations to further export the potential of the members.





The delegation was led by Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI. The purpose of the delegation was to explore business opportunities as well as participate in Futurecom 2023, the largest exhibition and trade show of digital solutions and a platform to forge partnerships. Futurecom was sponsored by the Ministry of MSME under the IC (International Cooperation) Scheme, Govt of India.



The Delegation had an interaction with Ms Manisha Swami, Consul General of India at Sao Paulo and had a fruitful discussion for furthering the business activities of members. She assured all her cooperation and support. She said that there was ample scope for furthering trade between the two countries as the trade stood between them at $16 billion. The diplomat added that the countries were similar in geographical characters and trade in similar commodities can be explored. Brazil is a vast country with a limited population. They look for more export opportunities rather than import.



The office of the Consul General of India in Sao Paulo coordinated and supported the delegation in meeting local associations and Sao Paulo Chambers of Commerce to build a business network.



During their visit, the delegation met AssociacaoBrasiliera de Startups (ABStartups), the largest Brazilian association for start-ups with 8000 plus members. Ms. Mariane Takahashi, Executive Director and Ms. BarbaraFuriati, Public Policy Head and Researcher, met the delegation and familiarised their activities. The organization’s role is similar to the T-Hub of Telangana State and they appreciated the government for taking a proactive role in making the State a start-up hub.





It was informed that they regularly meet start-ups and work with them to understand their challenges and play a role in policy advocacy. They emphasised the importance of the promotion of start-ups in rural and skill development facilities.



The delegation also met officials of the Sao Paulo Chamber of Commerce, a local organization of businesses and companies that works to develop and further the interests of local companies and businesses in Brazil.



Mr. Roberto Mateus Ordine, President of São Paulo Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Ricardo Cury, Coordinator of the Council of Consulates and Chambers of Commerce (CCIC) of SP Chamber facilitated the visiting delegation’s interaction with their members. Mr. Ricardo Cury presented in detail a report of their activities.



The FTCCI President Meela Jayadev familiarised the hosts with its activities. Similarly. Anirudh Rao, Chair of the Start-Ups Committee of FTCCI gave hosts a sneak peek into the startup ecosystem in Telangana.





After the respective presentations, both chambers felt that their activities were similar to each other and must forge a trade partnership for mutual good. They have also agreed to enter a formal MOU between the two Chambers to create synergy and take up activities for mutual good.



The delegation visited the FUTURECOM Expo which focused on the impacts of Technology, innovations and main national and international trends in the market relations between telcos, corporations and stakeholders. The expo was organised with the theme “Connecting the Interactions – the era of connected data, people and business interaction”.



Media Contact: Solus Media, D Ramchandram, Mobile: 9848042020