Funding big challenge for MSMEs: RizingTV

Hyderabad: RizingTV, an entrepreneurial information network that explores the business, finance and technology realms, partnered with CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises) which was jointly formed by the Government of India, the Ministry of MSME and SIBDI, and organised Rizing Equality Entrepreneurship Forum in Hyderabad.
Supported by one of India's leading law firms Khaitan& Co, this event took place in the city recently.
“Following the resounding successes of the Rizing Equality Summit in Mumbai in February 2024 and The Rizing Equality Entrepreneurship Forum - The Delhi Chapter in Delhi in July 2024, RizingTV decided to have the next pit stop of its series in a city looking to become India's AI capital: Hyderabad, marking the third event of this series. Founders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, MSMEs, startup professionals and others took part in the event.