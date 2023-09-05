Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track

New Delhi: Road, Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday directed the officials of his ministry, including those of NHAI and NHIDCL, to prepare a road map for up to Rs3 lakh-crore projects for immediate execution.

The Minister also warned the officials of action in case of any delay in execution of projects and fixing issues related to them. The direction came after the Union minister of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) reviewed the performance of the regional officers of the ministry as well as projects carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) in the national capital.

Keeping a close coordination and cooperation with each other, prepare proposals of land acquisition and come up with projects worth Rs2 lakh crore to Rs3 lakh crore in build operate and transfer (BOT) mode and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) immediately, Gadkari told the officers. Give approvals to projects and try to start them immediately so that there is less burden on annual plan in which there are projects of NHAI, NHIDCL and the ministry.

“I am in the mood now that if work is not done I will take action,” the Minister said and asked officials to kick off the project in a transparent and time-bound manner.