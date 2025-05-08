Ganesh Housing unveils the visionary Million Minds Tech City at the ‘Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 Roadshow’ held in Hyderabad

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, successfully hosted the third roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 in Hyderabad. Organized in association with ASSOCHAM, the event at Hyderabad received a phenomenal response, attracting over 200 leading IT and ITes companies from across India. It showcased Gujarat’s transformative initiatives and policies while introducing Ganesh Housing’s flagship project, Million Minds Tech City, to Hyderabad’s tech network.

The highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, an ambitious project by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited that promises to revolutionize the technology landscape of Gujarat.

The event was graced by distinguished speakers including Srikanth Badiga, Past-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Telangana State Development Council and Group Director, Phoenix Group & Chairman, EPCES, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India along with speakers Mona Khandhar, IAS Principal Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, Kavita Rakesh Shah, IAS Director - Directorate of ICT & e-Governance, Government of Gujarat, Shri Sandip Shah, Head-IFSC Department, GIFT CITY, Rambabu Boorugu Convenor, IT & ITES – ASSOCHAM Telangana State Development Council and Executive Director & CTO, Pranava Group as well as Viren Mehta - President, Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited along with prominent industry leaders, policymakers, and senior officials from the Government of Gujarat. The engaging sessions provided insights on the various incentives offered under the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27, positioning the state as an emerging technology hub.

Commenting on the event, Anmol Patel, Director of Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm: “"Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as India’s next major IT hub, with several leading tech companies establishing their presence in the city. With this momentum, it was a strategic decision to engage stakeholders here and present the value proposition of our Million Minds Tech City. We are truly honoured by the overwhelming response to the Hyderabad roadshow. The strong commitment shown by industry leaders and stakeholders in Telangana underscores the transformative potential of the Gujarat IT/ITES and GCC Policies in driving digital innovation, nurturing talent, and enabling infrastructure-led growth. We firmly believe that these roadshows are paving the way for meaningful collaborations and long-term investments that will help reshape India’s technology landscape.”

Speaking at the event, Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, said, "The Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 reflects our vision of creating a dynamic and future-ready ecosystem that seamlessly integrates high-end manufacturing, R&D, and digital transformation. With pioneering initiatives such as the semiconductor hub in Dholera, global collaborations, and a strong emphasis on skilling and research, we are empowering industries and start-ups to thrive in a competitive global landscape. Projects like the visionary Million Minds Tech City in Ahmedabad further reinforce Gujarat’s position as a preferred destination for technology and innovation, offering world-class infrastructure that aligns with our growth ambitions. Through this holistic approach, Gujarat is not just driving growth but playing a pivotal role in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047."

With the rise of purpose-built developments like Million Minds Tech City and strategic incentives including CAPEX-OPEX support and land subsidies for IT parks and GCCs, Gujarat offers a compelling proposition. The Hyderabad roadshow highlighted Gujarat’s evolving position as a preferred destination for technology investments, particularly for the GCCs. Backed by the Gujarat GCC Policy and the IT/ITES Policy 2022-27, the state is actively creating an enabling environment for tech-driven enterprises through robust infrastructure, a progressive regulatory framework, and industry-aligned skill development programs.