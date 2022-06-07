Gangavaram Port sets new record

Visakhapatnam: Gangavaram Port on Tuesday achieved another milestone by berthing the largest displacement vessel at the port.

The vessel mv Maran Fidelity with displacement of 2,21,083 MTs & cargo parcel of 1,85,000 MTs on behalf of customer Adani Enterprises Limited was berthed safely by the port staff and management. The highest displacement handled till date was 2,05,429 MTs and the Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) team surpassed it.

The call of the vessel not only endorses the capabilities of the port to handle large vessels, but also reiterates the role of GPL in boosting trade across the Indian subcontinent," the port said in a release.

"Gangavaram Port has tremendous capability and has the state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle large cargo parcels & vessels. The port and its related facilities & material handling system are amongst the most advanced in Asia meeting the highest standards in terms of safety.