  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

GCT cut directly benefits farmers: FM

GCT cut directly benefits farmers: FM
x
Highlights

Koppal (Karnataka): The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bio-pesticides and micronutrients will bring direct benefits to our farmers and...

Koppal (Karnataka): The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bio-pesticides and micronutrients will bring direct benefits to our farmers and empower them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Addressing the audience after inaugurating the farmers’ training-cum-common facility centre for agro-processing at Methagal village in Koppal district here, the Finance Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi guided us to make GST simpler and more beneficial for the people. “Accordingly, we implemented GST from the very first day of Navratri. GST rates on several items have been reduced -- including agricultural products such as tractors, solar-powered equipment, and other machinery used by our ‘annadatas’,” she told the gathering. FM Sitharaman further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, Rs6,000 per year is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the farmers via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

“In Karnataka, over 43 lakh farmers benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme,” she said. The Finance Minister further stated that under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 100 districts across the country have been included, and Koppal district is one among them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick