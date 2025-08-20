  • Menu
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP at ₹26, Day 2 Subscription 1.35x; Listing on August 26

Gem Aromatics IPO sees Day 2 subscription at 1.35 times with strong retail demand (1.53x). GMP stands at ₹26, indicating a possible listing price of ₹351 per share. Allotment on Aug 22, listing on Aug 26.

Gem Aromatics Ltd’s IPO, open from August 19 to 21, 2025, is getting strong investor response. As per an Economic Times report, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is ₹26, hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹351, about 8% higher than the upper band of ₹325.

By Day 2 (Aug 20, 10:35 a.m.), the issue was subscribed 1.35 times overall – Retail: 1.53x, QIBs: 1.03x, NIIs: 1.35x.

The IPO size is ₹451.25 crore (Fresh: ₹175 crore, OFS: ₹276.25 crore). The price band is ₹309–₹325 with a lot size of 46 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,214.

The allotment is expected on August 22 and the listing on August 26 on NSE and BSE.

