Live
- Officials recover over 40 voter ID cards from garbage site near Union Minister's residence in MP; probe underway
- DMK govt 'betrayed' sanitation workers: TN BJP chief
- 5 Ways Abhay Prabhavana makes learning fun for all ages
- Retail major IKEA to double down on India market in 12-18 months
- AWS Chief: Degrees Alone Won’t Secure Careers in the AI Age
- Mythri Movie Makers Warn Against Prabhas-Hanu Film Set Leaks, Call It Cyber Crime
- MP judge aspirant Archana Tiwari 'feigns disappearance' to escape marriage proposal: Police
- Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video
- Hyderabad Faces Internet, TV Disruptions as Cables Removed from Poles
- Afghan police seize weapons, ammunition in two provinces
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP at ₹26, Day 2 Subscription 1.35x; Listing on August 26
Gem Aromatics IPO sees Day 2 subscription at 1.35 times with strong retail demand (1.53x). GMP stands at ₹26, indicating a possible listing price of ₹351 per share. Allotment on Aug 22, listing on Aug 26.
Gem Aromatics IPO, Gem Aromatics GMP, Gem Aromatics subscription status, Gem Aromatics allotment date, Gem Aromatics listing date, NSE IPO, BSE IPO
Gem Aromatics Ltd’s IPO, open from August 19 to 21, 2025, is getting strong investor response. As per an Economic Times report, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is ₹26, hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹351, about 8% higher than the upper band of ₹325.
By Day 2 (Aug 20, 10:35 a.m.), the issue was subscribed 1.35 times overall – Retail: 1.53x, QIBs: 1.03x, NIIs: 1.35x.
The IPO size is ₹451.25 crore (Fresh: ₹175 crore, OFS: ₹276.25 crore). The price band is ₹309–₹325 with a lot size of 46 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,214.
The allotment is expected on August 22 and the listing on August 26 on NSE and BSE.