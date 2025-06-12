Live
GenePoweRx, MGI Tech enter into key pact
They will harness AI to power novel healthcare solutions
Hyderabad: GenePoweRx, a trailblazer in AI-powered personalized medicine based on genomic insights, has announced a strategic collaboration with MGI Tech Co., Ltd, a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences.
City-based GenePoweRxspecialises in risk stratification, personalized medicine, and prevention for non-communicable diseases (NCDs)—the leading cause of mortality worldwide. It delivers clinically validated genomic insights through a patented, AI/ML-driven platform built on large language models (LLMs) and a scalable SaaS model. MGI Tech provides real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.
Their partnership aims to revolutionise the landscape of predictive healthcare, precision medicine, and longevity science through cutting-edge sequencing and AI-powered analytics. “Our collaboration with MGI is a game-changer for personalized medicine,” said Dr Kalyan Ram Uppaluri, the founder of GenePoweRx. “By combining MGI’s robust sequencing platforms with our AI-driven insights engine, we are poised to offer unparalleled turnaround times, accuracy, and depth of interpretation. Together, we aim to empower individuals with timely, personalized, and preventive healthcare solutions,” said Dr Hima Jyothi Challa MD.
Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific, stated, “We are excited to contribute to personalized medicine through joint efforts with GenePoweRx. By integrating our advanced genomic technologies with GenePoweRx’s innovative AI-driven analytics, we aim to not only strengthen GenePoweRx’s genomic offerings but also empower healthcare providers and patients alike. This collaboration marks a significant step toward a future where personalized and preventive healthcare is not just a promise but a reality for everyone.”