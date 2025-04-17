Gensol Engineering Crashes After SEBI Probe, Dhoni Linked to Investment

Gensol Engineering is making headlines in the stock market. But not for a good reason.

A SEBI investigation has found serious problems. The company’s promoters took loans and used the money for personal luxury. They illegally moved the funds into their own accounts.

Because of this, Gensol’s shares have been falling sharply. For the past two days, they have been stuck in a 5% lower circuit. Many investors are now worried and anxious.

Meanwhile, a surprising detail has come out. The family office of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, had invested in the company.

In January 2025, Gensol raised ₹420 crore in a Series B funding round. Dhoni’s team also invested in it.

This is not the first time Dhoni has faced trouble with investments. He had earlier invested in the Amrapali Group, which also went into controversy.

Some say Dhoni’s investments are long-term and strategic. But this case shows how even big names can be affected.

SEBI has been investigating Gensol for over a year. After the recent findings, the promoters have been removed from their management roles.

SEBI has also banned them from taking part in stock market activities for now.

Gensol’s shares once traded at ₹1126. Now, they are at just ₹122. That’s a loss of more than 85% in value.

Experts say this shows the high risk of investing in fast-growing, lesser-known companies. Big returns can come with big risks



