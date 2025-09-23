  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE

GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to...

New Delhi: Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to explore opportunities in international markets.

The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the UAE, to carry out the business activities and explore opportunities overseas, it said in a statement. “With substantial investments being made in infrastructure and construction across the Middle East and surrounding regions, the incorporation of GHV Infra FZ-LLC positions us to participate in these opportunities,” the filing stated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick