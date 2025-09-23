Live
- Hearing seeking interim stay on census adjourned to Tuesday
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 23, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Gold & Skins
- ‘Caste census’ begins, technical glitches repor
- Kajol wishes Tanuja: Happy birthday to Maa Durga, Kali, Chandi all rolled into one
- MoU with New Jersey to strengthen cooperation in tech, innovation
- Cybercrime police recover Rs 14 lakh duped from Chikkaballapur MP’s wife
- The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun! Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 55% on air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more
- Inclusion of 496 villages in Scheduled Areas on anvil
- Pawan vows to strengthen Pollution Control Board
- Energy minister assures steps to curb NTTPS pollution
GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
Highlights
New Delhi: Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to...
New Delhi: Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to explore opportunities in international markets.
The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the UAE, to carry out the business activities and explore opportunities overseas, it said in a statement. “With substantial investments being made in infrastructure and construction across the Middle East and surrounding regions, the incorporation of GHV Infra FZ-LLC positions us to participate in these opportunities,” the filing stated.
Next Story