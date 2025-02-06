Global ECMO Experts gather at Apollo Hospitals’ ELSACON 2025

Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in association with ECMO Society of India and Society of Emergency Medicine, conducted a two days conference and training on advanced critical service and ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) in Hotel Westin, Mind Space, Hyderabad.

More than 100 ECMO Expert doctors from different part of world and India joined in the training session. 300 trainee doctors from different part of India joined and got the certificate in this event.

ECMO is a specialised medical device, which is being used in critically sick patients, who suffers from severe heart and lung problem. Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills is a high volume ECMO centre, certified by ELSO (Extra corporeal life support Organisation), an international body for recognition of ECMO centres.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group; V Tejesvi Rao, CEO, Apollo Hospital Telangana Region; Dr K Subba Reddy, HOD Critical Care Medicine, Associate Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills; joined the meeting and addressed the gathering.

Dr Sangita Ready mentioned, the challenges of non-communicable diseases has outnumbered that of communicable diseases. Fortunately, many are preventable, if detected early. Pro-health service is an significant step from Apollo Hospital to detect these diseases early before they can be severe. Apollo Hospital is committed to Keep pace with the innovation and provide world class treatment at reach of everyone.

Dr Subba Reddy mentioned, outcome of ECMO service at Apollo Hospitals is significant, and it was well appreciated by the recent JCI (Joint commission international) assessment.