GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics Launches India's First Airside Reefer Truck, Revolutionizing Cold-Chain Cargo Handling

Hyderabad: GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics today announced the launch of India's first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck at Hyderabad Airport, marking a transformative milestone in temperature-controlled cargo operations.

The airside reefer truck has been specifically engineered to maintain cold-chain integrity during the critical airside movement of temperature-sensitive cargo between the cargo terminal and aircraft. This eliminates temperature exposure during ramp transfers—a persistent challenge in perishables, pharmaceutical and biological transportation. Maintaining a temperature control range of +2°C to +25°C, the airside reefer accommodates a wide spectrum of products including pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, seafood, dairy products, meat, and other perishable goods requiring precise temperature control.

Built on a Tata chassis with 10-tonne payload capacity, the truck features a 22 ft × 9 ft × 6.6 ft internal box with advanced PUF insulation. It accommodates two lower-deck ULDs, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing multiple trips during aircraft loading.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, "This pioneering airside reefer truck represents our commitment to operational excellence and positions Hyderabad alongside leading global cargo hubs. By ensuring unbroken cold-chain integrity from terminal to aircraft, we are setting new standards in perishable and pharmaceutical logistics and demonstrating our dedication to supporting India's growing role as a global pharma manufacturing and perishable hub. This capability will significantly enhance our customers' confidence in handling their most critical, temperature-sensitive shipments."

Mr. Sanjiv Edward, CEO – GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics said, “This initiative represents a pioneering effort in Hyderabad, and delivering the best customized solutions for customers remains our priority across all our Airports.”

Operational Excellence and Global Standards

This infrastructure enhancement delivers multiple operational advantages that directly benefit cargo customers and airline partners. By reducing temperature excursions and product risk, this addresses the primary concern for perishable, pharmaceutical and life-science shippers. This capability ensures that temperature fluctuations are minimized and product degradation is significantly reduced, guaranteeing that the cargo maintains its farm-fresh quality until it reaches the end consumers. The facility improves handling efficiency and aircraft turnaround time while positioning Hyderabad Airport alongside leading global cargo hubs. This creates a strong competitive advantage for exporters, importers, and logistics partners handling high-value perishable and pharmaceutical cargo.

The truck's design incorporates comprehensive safety and handling features, including a manual ball deck with guide rollers covering approximately 18.5 square meters, internal safety bollards at dual heights, cargo securing mechanisms, and anti-slip flooring. Thermal strip curtains minimize temperature loss during door operations, while a fresh-air ventilation system maintains air quality. Real-time digital temperature and humidity monitoring, backup power supply for uninterrupted refrigeration, and fire safety equipment ensure the highest standards of cargo protection.

Advanced safety accessories include buzzers with flashing lights, rotating beacon lights (135 flashes/minute, 65,000 candle power), LED interior lighting, and comprehensive radium stickering on all sides for enhanced visibility during airside operations.

This capability positions Hyderabad Airport alongside leading global cargo hubs and select international airports that operate similar airside refrigerated infrastructure. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinical trial organizations, and life-science companies, this facility represents a critical differentiator when selecting cargo gateways. With India's agricultural exports and pharmaceutical industry growing and Hyderabad serving as a strategic gateway for perishables and major manufacturing hub from South India, this infrastructure investment strengthens Hyderabad Airport’s position as the preferred choice for temperature-controlled cargo movements, movements, delivering measurable value through enhanced quality, reliability, and service excellence.