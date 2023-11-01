Godrej Agrovet launches insecticide for chilli crop

Hyderabad: Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) on Tuesday launched Rashinban, a pest control product, developed and patent chemistry discovered by Japan’s Nissan Chemical Corporation. GAVL has the exclusive rights for the global launch of the insecticide, under its collaboration with Nissan. Currently, the product is being imported in bulk from Japan, to be packaged and supplied from GAVL’s facility in India.

The launch of Rashinban is right now limited to the South India market of chilli farmers. Under a long-standing partnership with Nissan Chemical Corporation, GAVL had its first product launch in 2019. The second product, Gracia witnessed a sale of Rs 200 crore. Following these successful launches, the agri-business company is introducing Rashinban in India, to counter pest control of chilli crops in the flowering stage.

