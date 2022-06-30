Going the extra mile: 60% of the doctors spent >8 hours on teleconsultations every day on Practo during COVID-19

In the last two years coronavirus brought the world to its knees, and the largest impact was seen on the medical and healthcare community. Most of the doctors' usual working hours increased more than 2x during this time.

A deep dive into Practo insights shows how doctors made extraordinary contributions to meet the urgent health needs of patients and adapted to the growing needs of the patients. This National Doctor's Day, Practo recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contribution of doctors who worked relentlessly to serve communities during the pandemic.

Practo consultations data for the period April 2020 to April 2022 shows:

60% of doctors spent more than 8 hours a day on online consultations during COVID-19, as the demand for teleconsultations increased by 771% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Despite the physical and mental exhaustion, 35% of doctors in India consulted patients online for more than 12 hours per day.

Doctors spent an average of 1.5 hours between 12 AM - 5 AM, providing online consultations to those in urgent need of medical assistance.

The average consultation time ranged from 7 minutes to 30 minutes as doctors patiently listened to and advised patients on how to deal with COVID-19

All this, while delivering high quality care with CSAT reporting at 90%+

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Office, Practo, said, "While the Pandemic affected each one of us, I personally understand the effect that it had on doctors in particular. Each doctor prioritized their patient's well-being over everything else during this time. They not just invested more time but they adapted to the changing needs by meeting people where they were—at home and online, all this without compromising on the quality of care provided."

