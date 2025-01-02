Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad saw stable rates for gold and silver today, attracting attention from buyers and investors alike. The prices for both metals remain competitive, reflecting current market trends.

The cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at ₹79,350, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹73,130. Meanwhile, silver is being traded at ₹88,410 per kilogram in the city.

These rates are updated daily based on international market fluctuations, currency exchange rates, and local demand. With the wedding season approaching, Hyderabad's gold and silver markets are expected to see increased activity. Buyers are advised to verify prices with their jewellers before making purchases.