- CBI video records statements of witnesses in RG Kar financial scam case
- IIT Madras, Agriculture Ministry to partner on project VISTAAR to empower farmers
- AP High Court dismisses Borugadda Anil's bail plea
- 250 drunk-driving cases registered in Tirupati
- People jittery as govt weeds out bogus pensions
- BJP calls meeting to build consensus on 'zila adhyaksh'
- Cable bridge over Krishna river is getting delayed
- Arif Mohammad Khan sworn in as Bihar Governor
- Tirupati MP distributes fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital
- SPMVV rings in New Year with Rs 4 cr research boost
Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today
Highlights
Hyderabad saw stable rates for gold and silver today, attracting attention from buyers and investors alike. The prices for both metals remain competitive, reflecting current market trends.
The cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at ₹79,350, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹73,130. Meanwhile, silver is being traded at ₹88,410 per kilogram in the city.
These rates are updated daily based on international market fluctuations, currency exchange rates, and local demand. With the wedding season approaching, Hyderabad's gold and silver markets are expected to see increased activity. Buyers are advised to verify prices with their jewellers before making purchases.
