Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: The prices of gold and silver in Hyderabad have witnessed fluctuations. As of today, the price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹89,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹82,530 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, the silver rate in the city is ₹99,100 per kilogram. Investors and jewelry buyers are closely monitoring the market trends as gold and silver prices continue to vary based on global and domestic factors.