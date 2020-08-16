Gold and silver prices today drips slightly in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 16 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 16 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices, which are fluctuating day by day has seen a fall on Sunday after a hike on Saturday. On MCX, Gold futures have decreased by Rs. 200 to Rs. 54,180 while the silver also surged by Rs. 105. The 0 to Rs. 68,000. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat has seen a decline by Rs. 200 to Rs. 49,650 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also decreased by Rs. 200 to 54,180 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have decreased by Rs. 110 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 51,000 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,650 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold prices in Kerala have decreased by Rs. 150 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 49,200 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 53,680 with a fall of Rs. 150.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 51,000 and Rs. 55,650 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a drop.of Rs. 110.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 49,650 Rs. 54,180 Rs.68,000 Hyderabad Rs. 51,000 Rs. 55,650 Rs.68,000 Kerala Rs. 49,200 Rs. 53,680 Rs.68,000 Vizag Rs. 51,000 Rs. 55,650 Rs.68,000



