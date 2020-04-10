Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 10 April 2020

Gold rates today, 10 April, 2020 spikes up in Indian markets. Market experts attribute the hike in gold prices in the domestic market to rising gold rates in the international market. On the other hand, the price of silver has continued to rise. The silver rate surges by Rs. 40 to Rs. 40,990.

Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, in Bangalore, the rate of yellow metal gone up by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 39,610 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 90 making it to Rs. 43,990.

Hyderabad markets also see a surge on the precious metal with an increase of Rs. 110 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,140 and ten gram of 24 carat gold lives up by Rs. 100 taking the rate to Rs. 43,900.

The gold rate in Kerala have seen a rise. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is surged by Rs. 110 to 39,470 while the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 110 to Rs. 44,110.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is increased by Rs. 110 to Rs. 40,140 and and seen a Rs. 100 hike often gram of 24 carat gold to Rs. 43,900.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,610 Rs. 43,990 Rs.40,990 Hyderabad Rs. 40,140 Rs. 43,900 Rs.40,990 Kerala Rs. 39,470 Rs.44,110 Rs.40,990 Vizag Rs. 40,140 Rs. 43,900 Rs.40,990



