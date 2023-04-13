Gold and silver rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 April 2023
Gold rates today, 13 April 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,360 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,470.
Gold rates today, 13 April 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,360 with a hike of Rs. 510 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,470 with a hike of Rs. 560. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,810 with a hike of Rs. 510 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,970 with a hike of Rs. 560.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,210 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,320. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,210 and Rs. 61,320 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 77,350 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 81,400.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,860
|Rs. 61,470
|Rs. 77,350
|Chennai
|Rs. 56,810
|Rs. 61,970
|Rs. 81,400
|Kolkata
|Rs. 56,210
|Rs. 61,320
|Rs. 77,350
|Mumbai
|Rs. 56,210
|Rs. 61,320
|Rs. 77,350
