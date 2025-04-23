Live
- Lagacharla Episode: After NHRC indictment, KTR demands apology from Revanth
- All dept coordination meet held ahead of Haj-2025
- Shaping the Future of Software Engineering by Pawan Kumar
- Shaping the Future of E-Commerce Technology by Abhilash Thankappan Ajeshbhavan
- Pioneering Innovation in Machine Learning and Engineering Leadership by Pratik Mayur Parekh
- Pioneering AI/ML innovation in product management by Divij Pasrija
- KFC’s New Moves Might Surprise You (Hint: They're Green!)
- ‘Sedition case must be filed against Chennamaneni’
- US-India Trade Deal: Vance hails ‘very good progress’
- Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark
Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark
Highlights
Mumbai: In a continuation of its rally, gold prices surged by Rs 1,899 on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains and pushing the yellow...
Mumbai: In a continuation of its rally, gold prices surged by Rs 1,899 on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains and pushing the yellow metal to a historic high of Rs 99,178 per 10 grams.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October futures contract briefly breached the Rs 1 lakh mark, touching an all-time high of Rs 1,00,484 per 10 grams, up nearly Rs 2,000 or 2%.
The sharp rally is being attributed to safe-haven demand, fuelled by geopolitical uncertainty, central bank gold buying, and criticism of the US Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump — developments that have collectively unnerved global markets.
Next Story