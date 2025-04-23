Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark

Mumbai: In a continuation of its rally, gold prices surged by Rs 1,899 on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains and pushing the yellow metal to a historic high of Rs 99,178 per 10 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October futures contract briefly breached the Rs 1 lakh mark, touching an all-time high of Rs 1,00,484 per 10 grams, up nearly Rs 2,000 or 2%.

The sharp rally is being attributed to safe-haven demand, fuelled by geopolitical uncertainty, central bank gold buying, and criticism of the US Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump — developments that have collectively unnerved global markets.