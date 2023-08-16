Live
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
- Celebrate in Style: Quick Makeup Tips for a Gorgeous Hariyali Teej Look
Just In
Gold declines to Rs 59,600/10 gm; silver rises Rs 200
Gold price declined by Rs 100 to Rs 59,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.
New Delhi: Gold price declined by Rs 100 to Rs 59,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 59,700 per 10 gram. However, silver prices rose by Rs 200 to Rs 73,100 per kilogram. In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,904 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 22.70 per ounce. Gold prices drifted lower to linger around the support of USD 1,900 after better-than-expected US economic data further dented gold's investment appeal, Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said. Investors are now awaiting the release of the minutes of the US Fed's July meeting, due later on Wednesday, which may reveal the central bank's willingness to raise interest rates, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.