Gold price reduced, silver hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on January 1st

Hyderabad: The gold price has again dropped down for the second consecutive day on Wedneday (January 1, 2020). The gold rate has also reduced in the international market with this impact the yellow metal price has also slightly reduced in the domestic market.

With this, The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad has declined by Rs 10 and reached Rs 40,660. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold has also reduced by Rs 50 and priced at Rs 37,220.

The cost of silver has also dropped by Rs 50 per kg and touched Rs 49,350 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 40,660 and the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,220.

On the other side, the gold rate remains stable in the Delhi market. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 39,250. In the same way, the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold continues at Rs 38,050. The silver cost has come down by Rs 50 and priced at Rs 49,350.