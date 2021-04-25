Gold prices firm amid Covid surge

Amidst generally favourable global geo-political situation notwithstanding and the 'Tandav' of Covid-19 pandemic, major economies of the world not only stood like a rock, but also recorded positive results.

This optimism has been the motive power for most of the market-oriented economies. Consequently, New York gold closed at $1777.20 (per Ounce) while silver followed the suit and closed at $25.97 (per Ounce).

Platinum and palladium closed at $1,226 (per Ounce) and $2,764 (per Ounce) respectively. Other economic parameters remained stable. Brent closed at $66.11 (per barrel) while Crude MCX oil was quoted at Rs 4,657 (per barrel).

Similarly, Gold MCX stood at Rs 47,560 (per 10 grams), MCX Silver closed at Rs 68,710 (per kg), Copper MCX closed at Rs 734.50 (per kg). Leading foreign currencies' exchange rates on the closing day were: $: Rs 74.93, British Pound: Rs 103.95, Euro: Rs 90.64, Singapore $: Rs 56.47, Swiss Franc: Rs 82.00, Australian $: Rs 58.01, Saudi Riyal: Rs 19.98, New Zealand Dollar: Rs 53.88, Kuwaiti Dinar: Rs 249.87, Omani Rial: Rs 195.45 and UAE Dirham: Rs 20.40, Japanese Yen: Rs 0.69 and Hong Kong Dollar: Rs 9.66.

