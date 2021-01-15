Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today slashes on 15 January 2021

Gold rate today on 15 January 2021: Gold rates have slashed on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,900. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,350 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,750. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,600 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 decrease and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,880 with a slash of Rs. 20

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,410 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 580 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,110 with a fall of Rs. 580. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,430 and Rs. 49,430 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs. 30.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,350 Rs. 52,750 Rs.66,000 Chennai Rs. 46,600 Rs. 50,880 Rs.70,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,510 Rs. 51,110 Rs.66,000 Mumbai Rs. 48,430 Rs. 49,439 Rs.66,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.