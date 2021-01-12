Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today slashes on 12 January 2021

Gold rate today on 12 January 2021: The gold rate has seen a fall at all major cities in Indian domestic markets on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 440. It is knew that the gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore for ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 45,900 with a decrease of Rs. 410 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a decrease of Rs. 440. While the gold rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 45,900 per ten gram of 22-carat gold at a decrease of Rs. 410 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 440

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,070. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,900 and Rs. 50,070 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a decrease of Rs. 10.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.64,500 Hyderabad Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.69,600 Kerala Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.64,800 Vizag Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.69,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in a fall in the price for the last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.