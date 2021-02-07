Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today surges on 07 February 2021

Gold rates today on 07 February 2021: The gold rates have gone up on Sunday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,060 with a hike of Rs. 330. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,050 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,060 with a surge of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,050 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,060 with a surge of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330 on both the metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,060 Rs.69,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,060 Rs.73,400 Kerala Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,060 Rs.68,700 Vizag Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,060 Rs.73,400

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,050 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,060. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,050, and Rs. 48,060 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.