Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 11 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 11: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,550 with a slash of Rs. 440 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,630 with a surged of Rs. 460
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
