Live
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
- TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth
- Stage set for Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 15 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 15: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,500 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,600 with a hike of Rs. 110
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS