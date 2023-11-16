Live
- India will be 3rd largest economy by 2027: FM
- IT, banking, oil & gas stocks fuel market rally
- Kurnool: Drought, lack of works pushing people to migration
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 16, 2023
- Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be
- Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking
- Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy
- TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima
- Nellore district: Rs 46.7 lakh given to 304 Girijan beneficiaries
- Shadnagar BRS candidate Anjaiah Yadav pledges for development
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 16 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 16: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,900 with a hike of Rs. 1?400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 61,040 with a hike of Rs. 440
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS