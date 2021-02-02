Gold rate slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today on 02 February 2021

Gold rates today on 02 February 2021: The gold rates have been increased on Tuesday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 320. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,500 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,640 with a slash of Rs. 310 and Rs. 320. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,500 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 310 and Rs. 320 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,640. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,500, and Rs. 49,640 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.70,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.79,200 Kerala Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.73,300 Vizag Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.79,200



