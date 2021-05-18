Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 18 May 2021

Gold rate today on 18 May 2021: Gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,500 with a hike of Rs 290 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,500 with a hike of Rs. 290. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,550 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 340 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,690 with a hike of Rs. 370.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,370 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs 260 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,180 with a hike of Rs. 260. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 45,330 and Rs. 46,330 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 260 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,500 Rs.72,000 Chennai Rs. 45,550 Rs. 49,690 Rs.76,800 Kolkata Rs. 46,370 Rs. 50,180 Rs.72,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,330 Rs. 46,330 Rs.72,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.