Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 7 June 2021

Gold rate today on 7 June 2021: Gold rate today surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,110 with Rs. 10 surge and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,260 with a surge of Rs. 10. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,360 with Rs. 10 hike.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,910 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,710 with a surge of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 48,310 and Rs. 49,310 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.



Silver rate have been at Rs 71,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the rate of silver at Chennai is at Rs. 76,300 without changes.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,110 Rs. 51,260 Rs.71,300 Chennai Rs. 46,160 Rs. 50,360 Rs.76,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,910 Rs. 50,710 Rs.71,300 Mumbai Rs. 48,310 Rs. 49,310 Rs.76,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.