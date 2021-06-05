Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remain choppy on 5 June 2021

Gold rate today on 5 June 2021: Gold rate today continue to surge at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,700 with Rs. 400 slash and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,900 with a slash of Rs. 450. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 45,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 700 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,000 with Rs. 790 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,750 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,450 with a slash of Rs. 1000. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,960 and Rs. 48,960 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 270 fall.

Silver rate have been at Rs 70,800 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a fall of Rs. 1200 the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 75,500 with a fall of Rs.2000.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,700 Rs. 50,900 Rs.70,800 Chennai Rs. 45,850 Rs. 50,000 Rs.75,500 Kolkata Rs. 47,750 Rs. 50,450 Rs.70,800 Mumbai Rs. 47,960 Rs. 48,960 Rs.70,800

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.