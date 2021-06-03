Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remains choppy on 3 June 2021

Gold rate today on 3 June 2021: Gold rate today continue to surge at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,000 with Rs. 20 hike and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51 250 with a hike of Rs. 270. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,470 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 80 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,700 with Rs. 100 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 1490 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,350 with a hike of Rs. 380. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 48,230 and Rs. 49,230 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 1330.

Silver rate have been at Rs 71,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a fall of Rs. 700 the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 76,600 with a fall of 200.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,980 Rs. 50,980 Rs.71,900 Chennai Rs. 46,390 Rs. 50,600 Rs.76,600 Kolkata Rs. 48,490 Rs. 50,970 Rs.71,900 Mumbai Rs. 46,900 Rs. 47,900 Rs.71,900

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.