Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today surges on 07 February 2021

Gold rate today on 07 February 2021: Gold rates have surged at all major cities on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,060 with a hike of Rs. 330. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,200 with a hike of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,400 with a hike of Rs. 300. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,690 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 140 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,730 with a hike of Rs. 140.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,780 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,480. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,170, and Rs. 47,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 210.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,200 Rs. 50,400 Rs.68,700 Chennai Rs. 44,690 Rs. 48,730 Rs.73,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,780 Rs. 49,480 Rs.68,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,170 Rs. 47,170 Rs.68,700



