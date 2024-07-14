Live
- Scientists find protein to block muscle fatigue in long Covid, Alzheimer's
- Apple approves first PC emulator for iOS to run classic games
- How top 1% of rich individuals plan their investments
- Here’s how smoking can worsen your diabetes
- BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi Demands Closure of Illegal Meat Shops in Deoria
- TGSRTC Announces Special Bus Package for Arunachaleshwar Giri Pradakshina
- Financial sector’s resilience augurs well for India in its quest for Viksit Bharat
- 'Deeply concerned' Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on Donald Trump
- Ministers unveil Savitribai, Jyotiba Phule statues
- Maoist dump recovered at Kannavaram
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 14 July, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today
The gold rates in Delhi on 14 July, 2024. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 67,750 with a hike of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 73,900 with a hike of Rs. 10.
As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is at Rs. 95,500 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.