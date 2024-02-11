Live
- Impact of specialised training of teachers in STEM, arts and languages
- Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
- Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan
- Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in MP's Jhabua
- Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end
- How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
- Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach
- 1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free
- Will seek guidance from 'Chanakya' to win K'taka LS polls: BJP State President
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 11 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 11 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,850 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,100
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 75,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS