Live
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
- Apple's 'iRing' Development Rushes Amid Samsung's Smart Ring Announcement
- 71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 21 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 21 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,490 with a fall of Rs. 110 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,700 with a fall of Rs. 120.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 75,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS