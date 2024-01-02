Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 02 January, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 02 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,700 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,970
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 78,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
