Live
- Egypt denies breach of its airspace by Israeli military aircraft
- Double-engine govt fulfilled ERCP promise in just 1.5 months: Rajasthan CM
- AAP And Congress Forge Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections: Seat-Sharing Details Revealed
- Rains likely in Telangana today and tomorrow amid Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Electricity bonanza to 8 lakh poor families in Haryana
- Iranian designers showcase tradition and innovation
- Reconciliation is what the Partition Museum hopes to achieve: Kishwar Desai
- Register FIR against Haryana Home Minister for firing on farmers: Punjab Cong leader
- Haryana CM to flag off Gurugram Marathon on Sunday
- Eating whole dal good for climate
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 25 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 25 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,850 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,100 with a hike of Rs. 210.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS