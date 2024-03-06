Live
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
- This may be last poll for 4 senior leaders in Srikakulam
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 06 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 59,610 with a hike of Rs. 710 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 65,010 with a hike of Rs. 770
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS