Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 18 February, 2024

Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 18 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,600 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,830
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 76,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
