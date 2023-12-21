Live
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 20 December: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,900 with a hike of Rs. 350 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,150 with a hike of Rs. 380.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 78,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
